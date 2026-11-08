Enforced disappearances in Balochistan mount as six people, including minor, university student go missing

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): At least six people, including a 15-year-old minor and a university student, have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in separate incidents across Balochistan and Karachi, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, five individuals were allegedly picked up from different areas of Khuzdar, Kech and Sibi districts, while another man was reportedly taken away by unidentified personnel from his shop in Karachi.

In Khuzdar, 22-year-old Abdullah Baloch was reportedly detained near Islamic School at around 6:30 pm on November 4. Members of a local death squad allegedly took him away, after which his whereabouts became unknown. In Kech district, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel reportedly detained two residents of Buleda during separate operations on the night of November 3.

Nasim Baloch was allegedly taken from his residence in Sorap at around 1 am. That same night, personnel reportedly picked up a 15-year-old boy from his home in Reko. Both remain missing.

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Meanwhile, two residents of Sangan in Sibi district, Gul Ahmed and Zahir Baloch, were reportedly detained by personnel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Ahmed, a farmer, was allegedly taken from his home on October 22, while Zahir, a driver, was reportedly picked up from Sibi city on October 21. Their families have received no information about their whereabouts.

In Karachi, Farooq Gador, a resident of Mari Pur, was allegedly taken away by plainclothes personnel from his shop near Mari Pur Main Stop on November 5. His family has demanded his immediate recovery or production before a court if he is facing any legal proceedings, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Separately, the Baloch Students Council Punjab condemned the reported disappearance of Saqlain Baloch, a student at Islamia University of Bahawalpur and a member of the Baloch Students Council Bahawalpur, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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