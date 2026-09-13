Enforced disappearances in Balochistan surge as four residents reportedly go missing

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 13 (ANI): Reports of enforced disappearances continue to emerge from several districts of Balochistan, with four individuals allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani security forces in separate incidents. One previously missing man, however, has reportedly been recovered and reunited with his family, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Zakir Razzaq, son of Abdul Razzaq and a resident of Haji Shah Ali Village in Sharafi, was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces on September 9 and subsequently disappeared. His family and local sources have reportedly received no information about his whereabouts. Another alleged disappearance was reported from Kech district. Jameel Iqbal, son of Iqbal and a resident of Dasht, was reportedly taken into custody by Pakistani forces from the Mirani Dam area on September 8. His whereabouts remain unknown. In Gwadar, Riaz Ahmed, son of Panshambey Saleh and a resident of Mand, Kech, was reportedly forcibly disappeared from Fazil Chowk on August 15. No official information regarding his status has been made public.

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A separate case involves Gul Zaib, son of Mohammad Azim Lango, who was allegedly detained during a pre-dawn raid conducted by Pakistani forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) at a residence in Killi Shabo, Quetta. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Gul Zaib, described by local sources as a young labourer, had allegedly experienced enforced disappearance previously as well, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Amid the reports, one development involved a previously missing person. Bakhtiyar Ahmed, son of Abdul Salam and a resident of Nushki, who was reportedly taken away by Pakistani forces on August 23, was recovered in Quetta on September 7 and subsequently returned to his family. Pakistani authorities have yet to issue official statements concerning Gul Zaib’s alleged disappearance or the other cases, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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