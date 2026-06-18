DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Enforced disappearances persist in Balochistan as VBMP protest marks 6,196 days

Enforced disappearances persist in Balochistan as VBMP protest marks 6,196 days

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 18 (ANI): The issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains unresolved as families of missing persons and human rights activists continue their long-running protest outside the Quetta Press Club. The demonstration entered its 6,196th consecutive day, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, the protest camp, organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), was led by activist Niaz Mohammad. Participants and visitors expressed solidarity with affected families and urged Pakistani authorities to ensure that all detainees are presented before courts in accordance with legal procedures.

Advertisement

The protesters reiterated their demand for transparency and accountability regarding individuals allegedly taken into custody by security forces. Meanwhile, another case of alleged enforced disappearance surfaced in Kech district.

Advertisement

Local sources stated that 26-year-old Kambar Hamza, son of Master Hamza, was taken from his residence in the Asiaabad area of Tump during an early morning raid on June 12. Witnesses claimed that Pakistani security personnel detained him at approximately 3:30 am. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

In a separate incident, two previously missing individuals reportedly returned home after being released. Family members stated that Obaidullah, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, was freed after spending 12 days in custody. He had allegedly been detained from the Hajika area of Surab on June 1 before returning on June 12.

Advertisement

Similarly, Abdul Rauf, a farmer from Aminabad in Chaghi district, was reunited with his family after weeks of disappearance. His relatives said he went missing following a late-night raid on his house on May 29, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

They also recalled that Abdul Rauf had previously disappeared in 2018 and remained missing for nearly two and a half years before being released. Pakistani authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the latest disappearance allegations or the circumstances surrounding the reported releases, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts