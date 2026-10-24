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Home / World / Enforced disappearances, suspected extrajudicial killings intensify concerns over Balochistan

Enforced disappearances, suspected extrajudicial killings intensify concerns over Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 12:52 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Two men have reportedly been abducted in Balochistan’s Kech district, while rights activists have called for investigations into the deaths of two youths allegedly subjected to enforced disappearances, highlighting continuing human rights concerns in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the abducted men, Hamood and Sultan, were reportedly taken from a residence in Balochabad, Mand. Their families alleged that members of a government-backed armed group, locally known as a “death squad”, carried out the raid. Women and children were also allegedly harassed and assaulted during the incident.

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Hamood had previously experienced an alleged enforced disappearance, according to local sources.  Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) demanded an independent inquiry into the deaths of Mehran Baloch and 19-year-old student Yasir, whose bodies were recovered in Buleda after their alleged disappearances.

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Mehran, a resident of Minaz, was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces during a raid on November 16, 2025. His family reportedly remained unaware of his whereabouts until his body was found on October 21, 2026.

Yasir was allegedly taken from his home by Frontier Corps personnel on March 2, 2026. His body was subsequently recovered from the Salo Kaur area of Buleda, the committee said.

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The BYC described the cases as evidence of a persistent pattern of alleged unlawful detention, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. It urged national and international human rights organisations to intervene and called for transparent investigations and accountability for those responsible.

Separately, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club for the 6,396th day, demanding the recovery of Saghir Ahmed, Iqrar Baloch and other missing individuals, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Saghir’s sister alleged that Pakistani forces detained the two men from a coach at the Ormara checkpoint on June 11, 2025. Although the driver, a friend and other passengers reportedly provided statements to a Joint Investigation Team, the men remain missing, their families said, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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