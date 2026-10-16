"Ensure safety of Indian nationals": MEA’s strong message to US after alleged Hindu temple attack plot

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep concern on Friday regarding a foiled mass-shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us. At the same time, it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian communities in the United States."

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Jaiswal further noted, "We have taken note of the action that the US law enforcement authorities have undertaken once this incident happened, but we call on the United States side to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country."

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The development follows the arrest and charging of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

According to investigators and local police departments, authorities were alerted on October 11 by a colleague who flagged suspicious electronic communications.

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Investigators subsequently recovered a document outlining the attack plan, alongside firearms, hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment, body armour and a manifesto titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)", expressing white supremacist views.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused openly identified as a white supremacist and expressed an eagerness to kill Indian people. These allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings and are yet to be proven in court.

Earlier on Thursday, the MEA released a statement describing the situation as "particularly disturbing".

The statement added, "We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents."

The foiled plot has drawn widespread condemnation from US lawmakers, local officials and community leaders.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi revealed that he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the attack was attempted, stating, "My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk."

Warning against ignoring threats of hate-motivated violence, he added, "The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously."

Similarly, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) condemned the plot, stating, "This plot exposes the very real danger white supremacist ideology poses to our communities and houses of worship, and it cannot be viewed in isolation."

Aurora Mayor John Laesch and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also strongly denounced the hate-motivated threat, calling for robust measures to safeguard places of worship and ensure the protection of the Indian American community and people of all faiths. (ANI)

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