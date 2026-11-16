“Entire diaspora excited”: Indians in Philippines gear up to welcome PM Modi during Manila visit

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in the Philippines have expressed excitement and pride ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Manila, saying the entire Indian community is looking forward to welcoming him and describing his visit as a special moment for Indians living in the Southeast Asian nation.

Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's visit, Dilip Tiwari, President of the India Business Forum, said the Indian community was particularly enthusiastic about the Prime Minister's second visit to the Philippines since 2017.

"The entire diaspora here is very excited. After 2017, this is the second time the PM is visiting. The respect for Indians has drastically changed. We did not have the same respect 10 to 12 years ago. We are very proud," Tiwari said.

Shona Roy, Founder and Chairman of Shanti Ayurveda Philippines, also welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, describing it as a moment of joy for both the Indian and Filipino communities.

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"We are very excited. You know, Modi coming here, and it's a great joy for all of us, for the Indian community, as well as the Filipino community. He's a great world leader, so he's coming here; I think that the Philippines will benefit a lot out of that," she said.

Roy also highlighted the growing presence of traditional Indian healthcare practices in the Philippines, describing Ayurveda as an Indian contribution to humanity that could help address the need for accessible natural healthcare.

"Ayurveda is an Indian gift to humanity. An ancient healing system. So, Ayurveda has been there for centuries in India. So, we are happy that we were able to bring Ayurveda to the Philippines because there is a need for natural healthcare," she said.

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She added that Shanti Ayurveda was working to make preventive and curative healthcare accessible at the community level through its centre in Quezon City and the Shanti Institute of Ayurveda, which provides education on daily routines, nutrition, lifestyle practices and home remedies.

Other members of the Indian community also expressed their enthusiasm about the opportunity to welcome and meet the Prime Minister.

Sindhu Krishnan, who hails from Kerala, described the prospect of meeting PM Modi in person as a special experience.

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"Super excited to meet our Prime Minister. And it's a great opportunity to like meet him in person. Yeah, it's a fan moment!" she said.

Poornima Ramakrishnan from Bengaluru said it was an honour for the community to welcome the Prime Minister.

"This is an extremely wonderful opportunity for all of us to welcome Modi ji. Such an honour for all of us to be here," she said.

Another diaspora member, Khyati, said the visit would be a proud occasion for Indians living in the Philippines.

"We are very proud and honoured to welcome Modi ji to the Philippines. With him coming here, it is going to be very good and a proud moment for all of us," she said.

Indravali Devi Dasi, Vice President of the ISKCON Radha Madhav Trust, said she had approached the Indian Embassy to extend an invitation to PM Modi to visit the temple during his stay.

"When we heard that PM Modi was coming to the Philippines, I was very excited to invite him to come to the temple. Immediately, I emailed the Indian Embassy and informed the ambassador if we could invite PM Modi. We are looking forward to him visiting our temple," she said.

Gurjinder Singh said members of the Punjabi community were also preparing to welcome the Prime Minister with affection and respect.

"He is coming from India, and we are living in the Philippines, so we will welcome him. We will welcome him with immense love and deep respect. A lot of people really like him. All of the Punjabis living here will extend a warm welcome to him," he said.

Prakash Sharma, who missed PM Modi's previous visit to the Philippines in 2017, said he was particularly delighted at the opportunity to meet him in person this time.

"I am feeling immensely happy, so much joy. I have come here to see Modi ji, and it brings me immense joy. Today I feel so happy that I will get to meet Modi ji in person. My heart is overjoyed and delighted with pure happiness," Sharma said.

PM Modi is undertaking a three-day visit to the Philippines from November 16 to 18 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. He is scheduled to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17.

Ahead of his departure, the Prime Minister said India's relationship with ASEAN was central to its Act East Policy and occupied an important place in the country's MAHASAGAR vision.

He also expressed anticipation about interacting with the Indian community in the Philippines, noting the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future', with regional security, maritime cooperation and economic partnerships expected to feature prominently in discussions. (ANI)

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