"Entire front line would collapse if...": Elon Musk warns Ukraine

Washington, DC [US], March 10 (ANI): Tesla and Starlink CEO, Elon Musk on Sunday, warned that the entire frontline of Ukraine's defence system would collapse if he "turned off" his Starlink system, which has been important in maintaining military communications for the war-hit nation.

Caling Starlink system the "backbone" of the Ukrainian army, Musk said that he is "sickened" by "years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose."

"I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW!," Musk posted on X.

Earlier on March 3, Elon Musk accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of wanting a "forever war" with Russia.

Taking to X, Musk wrote, "Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil."

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy said that his country is "continuously" working with its partners, including the US and Saudi Arabia, to ensure peace and strengthen security.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that "a lot of work" will be done with its partners to "accelerate" peace with Russia.

"We continue working with partners who seek peace just as we do, focusing on the necessary steps. Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the U.S., and in Saudi Arabia - we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security." Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Today, intense work with President Trump's team has been ongoing at various levels - numerous calls. The topic is clear - peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is fully committed to a constructive approach," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is "strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs" on Russia until a "ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement" with Ukraine is reached.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely "pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED."

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he added. (ANI)

