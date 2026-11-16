Antalya [Turkiye], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday met UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell and Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy, also acting as the COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen on the sidelines of the ongoing COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, and discussed key issues related to climate negotiations, including adaptation, mitigation and climate finance.

In a post on X, Yadav said he met Stiell and discussed simplifying the negotiations process, with emphasis on means of implementation, just transition, adaptation and climate finance.

On the sidelines of ongoing COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye delighted to have met with Mr Simon Stiell, UNFCCC Executive Secretary. Our conversations focused on simplifying the negotiations process with emphasis on means of implementation, just transition, adaptation, and climate finance. India remains committed to engaging with UNFCCC constructively, extending all required support. @simonstiell — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 16, 2026

"Our conversations focused on simplifying the negotiations process with emphasis on means of implementation, just transition, adaptation, and climate finance," he said.

He added that India remained committed to engaging constructively with the UNFCCC and extending all required support.

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In another post, Yadav said he held a detailed discussion with Bowen on the ongoing negotiations, particularly matters related to mitigation, adaptation and climate finance.

Glad to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, COP31 President Negotiations, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya today. We had a detailed discussion on the ongoing negotiations with matters related to mitigation, adaptation and climate finance. Assured India's support and its constructive role to the Presidency in the ongoing negotiations towards positive solutions. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 16, 2026

"Assured India's support and its constructive role to the Presidency in the ongoing negotiations towards positive solutions," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav announced his arrival in Antalya for COP31, stating that he would put forward India's position and engage in bilateral and multilateral discussions over the coming days.

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Arrived in Antalya, Türkiye for COP31. Over the coming days, will be putting forward India's position and engage in bilateral and multilateral discussions. Through domestic action and international partnerships, India remains firmly committed to tackling climate change. https://t.co/vuRSi7OFjc — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 15, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "Through domestic action and international partnerships, India remains firmly committed to tackling climate change."

According to an official press release issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on November 3, India is approaching COP31 with a solution-oriented vision, focusing on equitable climate action, predictable climate finance, technology transfer, just transition and adaptation outcomes.

The ministry stated that Yadav had outlined India's priorities for the UNFCCC conference, being held from November 9 to 20, 2026, in Antalya, Turkiye, with an emphasis on practical solutions for the Global South through capacity building, knowledge sharing and geography-specific approaches.

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Climate finance is a key priority for India, with the country seeking a COP31 decision to commence the Climate Finance Work Programme. The Minister had emphasised that climate finance is an obligation of developed countries under Article 9.1 and must be predictable, largely public and concessional, without adding to the debt burden of developing countries.

India will also advocate for mitigation and the Global Stocktake to remain Party-driven, facilitative and non-punitive, respecting the nationally determined nature of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and ruling out new top-down targets, as per the official press release.

According to the ministry, on adaptation, India has maintained that indicators under the Global Goal on Adaptation should remain voluntary and should not become conditions for accessing finance. The country will also support the continuation of the Just Transition Work Programme through a Party-driven mechanism, viewing just transition through the principles of climate justice, the right to development and affordable energy access.

The ministry further stated that India would emphasise technology transfer as an obligation of developed countries and call for addressing barriers related to costs, intellectual property rights and trade. India's position also supports voluntary participation in carbon markets and maintaining a distinction between voluntary initiatives under the Presidency Action Agenda and formal negotiations, the ministry stated.

Yadav had also highlighted the importance of linking climate adaptation in agriculture with food security and the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.

India's engagements at COP31 include LeadIT 3.0 with Sweden, along with high-level side events on coastal resilience and discussions on the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and forests, the ministry highlighted.

The Minister had said India would play a constructive and bridge-building role at the conference, seeking balanced outcomes that move from commitments towards implementation and support. (ANI)

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