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Home / World / Envoy JP Singh visits injured Indian national at Tel Aviv hospital

Envoy JP Singh visits injured Indian national at Tel Aviv hospital

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ANI
Updated At : 05:35 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh visited Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital to meet with an Indian national who was recently injured by shrapnel amid the West Asia conflict.

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Giving an update on the health of the Indian, the Indian embassy in Israel said that the person is recovering well.

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In a post on X, the embassy said on Tuesday, "Amb JP Singh visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv today. Met Indian national who was injured recently by shrapnel; he is recovering well. Also saw the hospital's emergency preparedness, along with fellow resident Ambassadors in Israel."

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Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Israel said that it remains in close contact with the Indian community in Israel, including tourists, short-term business visitors and media persons, who are currently in the country and are affected by the prevailing situation.

Indian nationals who are temporarily in Israel are requested to follow the advisory issued earlier and register with the Embassy at the link below to facilitate timely assistance and communication.

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Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. "All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Katz said that Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed. The Israeli army also said it killed Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in an attack last night. Iran has not commented on the claims yet, as per Al Jazeera.

Israeli air strikes have rained down on three neighbourhoods in Beirut while Israeli army says it launched new attacks on the Iranian capital Tehran.

Missile and drone attacks continue to target the Gulf region and beyond, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait reporting interceptions.

Lebanon's army says one soldier killed, four injured in Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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