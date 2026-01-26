DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Envoys extend wishes as India celebrates 77th Republic Day

Envoys extend wishes as India celebrates 77th Republic Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, wishes poured in from diplomats on the special occasion.

Advertisement

Envoys of Russia, Japan, Australia and Bangladesh wished India on Republic Day.

Advertisement

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov extended wishes in Hindi on the occasion. He said, "Dear Indian friends, heartfelt congratulations on Republic Day".

Advertisement

Other Russian diplomats wished in several languages such as Oriya, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, Assamese, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

Keiichi Ono, Japanese Ambassador to India, extended warm greetings.

Advertisement

He wrote on X, "Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon'ble President of India -- a reminder of India's rich and diverse culture."

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X, "Bangladesh felicitates every woman-man-child in India on 77th Republic Day".

He shared the message in several Indian languages.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted how 26 January is shared by both India and Australia as a special day and wished for another fruitful year of ties.

"26 January is a special day shared by Australians and Indians. Best wishes for a happy and reflective #AustraliaDay and #RepublicDay and to another year of strong Australia-India dosti", he wrote on X.

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, are the Chief Guests.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts