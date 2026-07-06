Envoys of six nations present their credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from the envoys of Mozambique, Nicaragua, Suriname, the Gabonese Republic, Mongolia and the Bahamas at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

Those who presented their credentials were: Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of Mozambique; Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua; Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of Suriname; Aurelien-Marcel Mintsa Nguema, High Commissioner of the Gabonese Republic; Ulziit Luvsanjav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Peter Nicholas Symonette, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Advertisement

The presentation of 'Credentials' is a formal ceremony during which the new Ambassador or High Commissioner presents the Letter of Credence to the President. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)