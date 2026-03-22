"Equations of war changing": IRGC claims major hits across Israel, US assets; says over 200 casualties in latest retaliatory wave

Tehran [Iran], March 22 (ANI): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed that hundreds have been either killed or wounded during the most recent phase of its ongoing military campaign.

Advertisement

According to a report by Iranian state media Press TV, the IRGC stated that the "latest phase of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4" has resulted in a "significant tilting of the scale against adversaries".

Advertisement

In a formal statement released on Saturday, the Corps detailed that the "73rd wave of the operation targeted both southern and northern parts of the occupied territories." These strikes were reportedly carried out as a "tribute to the bravery of the martyrs of the Islamic Republic's air defence sector," utilising sophisticated missile and drone hardware managed by the IRGC's Aerospace Force.

Advertisement

The Iranian state media Press TV further reported that the IRGC has identified multiple successful strikes against military and security hubs in Arad, Dimona, Eilat, Be'er Sheva, and Kiryat Gat. The Corps alleged these hits occurred "following the collapse of Israeli air defence systems."

Furthermore, the operation reportedly extended to American assets, with the IRGC claiming that "US military bases in the region, namely Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as al-Minhad and al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, were also targeted."

Advertisement

Technological assets deployed in this wave included the Fattah, Qadr, and Emad missile systems, alongside various attack drones. Initial field assessments cited by the IRGC indicate that "more than 200 people were killed or injured in the early hours of the latest stage of the reprisal."

The statement also accused the "Zionist authorities" of intensifying "pressure on journalists and eyewitnesses to censor coverage of damage and casualty figures."

Highlighting the regional coordination of the conflict, the IRGC praised the "proud efforts" of Lebanon's Hezbollah. Iranian state media Press TV noted that the Corps credited the movement with opening a "tough and high-pressure battlefront" against central and northern areas.

The IRGC characterised the current state of settlers as "dire and forsaken," blaming the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet for compromising security near nuclear and military zones.

The IRGC concluded its briefing by asserting that the "equations of war are rapidly changing," claiming that the Israeli military's control over its own defence was "collapsing."

These assertions follow reports of a major strike near the Dimona nuclear reactor. While official sources have acknowledged nearly 50 injuries, Iranian state media Press TV highlighted that the massive deployment of ambulances and military helicopters suggests the actual toll may be higher.

Reflecting on the intensity of the night, the Israeli publication Yedioth Ahronoth reportedly described the events as the "most difficult night" for the home front since the end of February.

This follows the commencement of "unrelenting and decisive counterstrikes" by the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces in response to recent regional provocations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)