Erdogan dials Trump; extends diplomatic resolution for Hormuz, Yemen, Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ankara [Turkey], October 29 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time), discussing developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen while reiterating Turkey’s support for diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington, along with regional and global developments.

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In a post on X, the communications office said Erdoğan emphasised Türkiye's commitment to strengthening relations with the United States and expanding cooperation across various sectors as the two countries prepare to mark the centenary of their relations next year.

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“President Erdoğan noted that we as the Makkah Joint Defense Alliance closely follow the developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen, and strive for the resolution of the problem on the basis of diplomacy,” the statement said.

Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye's willingness to contribute to efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Russia and Ukraine, stressing the importance of ending the war through negotiations.

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“President Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to the efforts exerted to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia, and to end the war through that process,” the communications office said.

Trump, meanwhile, congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people on the occasion of Republic Day and expressed his wishes for the success of the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the statement added.

The telephone conversation comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts to address tensions in the Middle East, particularly over Iran and the security of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that US Vice President JD Vance had conveyed a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to explore the possibility of renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The report said the communication was sent at Trump's direction. However, Trump subsequently disputed claims that he had instructed Vance to initiate peace negotiations, telling reporters that the communication concerned medical supplies for Iran.

Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have encountered difficulties over disagreements concerning Iran's nuclear programme and economic relief, while Trump has continued to warn of possible renewed military action. (ANI)

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