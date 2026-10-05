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Home / World / Escalating enforced disappearances raise alarm in Balochistan

Escalating enforced disappearances raise alarm in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan] October 5 (ANI): Two separate cases involving an alleged enforced disappearance and the return of a previously missing man have emerged from Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Sher Baz Bangulzai, son of Khan Mohammad and a resident of Isplinji in Mastung district, was allegedly taken away on July 18, 2025, from the Terah Meel area of Dasht in Mastung. Sher Baz reportedly worked as a bus conductor. His family has alleged that personnel belonging to the Frontier Corps and the Counter Terrorism Department were involved in his disappearance. However, no official confirmation or response regarding the allegation has been issued, and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

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In another case, Shoaib Baloch, son of Mohammad Asif Baloch and a resident of Killi Almas near Airport Road in Quetta, has reportedly returned to his family after more than a year of being missing. Family members said Shoaib was allegedly disappeared on August 4, 2025. He was reportedly recovered on September 25, 2026, from the Jabal-e-Noor area of Quetta. The developments have renewed concerns over the continuing disappearances reported across Balochistan. Families of missing persons, rights groups and Baloch political organisations have repeatedly accused state institutions of detaining individuals without due process and keeping them incommunicado.

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Pakistani authorities have rejected allegations of systematic involvement in enforced disappearances in various cases and have maintained that security operations in Balochistan are conducted within the framework of the law, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Rights activists and relatives of missing persons have also argued that many disappearances are not reported publicly soon after they occur. Fear of reprisals, security concerns and social pressures are among the reasons cited for delays in reporting cases, potentially leaving the overall scale of the issue underreported, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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