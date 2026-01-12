DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Essential India, America work hand-in-hand together": US envoy Sergio Gor on New Delhi invited to join Pax Silica

Essential India, America work hand-in-hand together": US envoy Sergio Gor on New Delhi invited to join Pax Silica

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday noted that India is set to join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to build a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain.

Advertisement

This move is seen as a significant step toward strengthening India-US ties, particularly in high-tech domains such as semiconductors and AI.

Advertisement

Mentioning the development in a post on X, Gor wrote, "Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together."

Advertisement

At the inaugural Pax Silica Summit in 2025, India was excluded from the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, triggering sharp political criticism.

It aims to reduce China's dominance and counter coercive dependencies across critical minerals, energy inputs, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

Advertisement

Current Members of Pax Silica are US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel, UAE and Australia.

India's inclusion is expected to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and position the country as an alternative production hub. Experts note that India could join Pax Silica at a later stage, similar to its participation in the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP).

Pax Silica is a key US State Department initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security, aimed at encouraging allies and trusted partners to coordinate on secure and reliable technology and economic systems.

In line with this focus, the initiative seeks to develop a common framework among trusted nations to build future AI and advanced technology ecosystems, covering the full technology supply chain, from energy requirements and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing, chip production, and AI model development.

In the longer term, Pax Silica aims to bring together countries with strong capabilities in strategic technology sectors. Supporters argue that such coordination could help countries harness the economic potential of AI and position them to benefit from the emerging AI-driven economy.

Reflecting this broader ambition, the Pax Silica Declaration states, "We recognise that the technological revolution in AI is accelerating, increasingly reorganising the world economy, and reshaping global supply chains,".

The declaration further notes that the rapid expansion of AI is driving unprecedented demand for the resources and infrastructure required to sustain advanced computing. This includes energy generation, critical minerals, high-tech manufacturing and hardware such as semiconductors and electronics, as well as new infrastructure and markets that may evolve alongside AI adoption.

A central objective of the initiative is to curb coercive dependencies by reducing over-reliance on any single country for critical technologies, materials or products, thereby limiting vulnerability to pressure or manipulation in global trade.

It also seeks to strengthen trusted digital infrastructure and ensure advanced technologies remain protected from theft and misuse. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts