DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / ETGE alleges Uyghur militants in Syria exploited by Chinese Intelligence, seeks US support

ETGE alleges Uyghur militants in Syria exploited by Chinese Intelligence, seeks US support

article_Author
.
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], June 6 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile expresses deep concern regarding the purported incorporation of Uyghur militants into Syria's national army under U.S.-endorsed agreements

Advertisement

According to a post shared by ETGE claimed that the so-called Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) was unrelated to the rightful cause of East Turkistan's independence.

TIP has been a vehicle for radical Islamist ideology and a Chinese intelligence instrument since its founding. Its purpose is to undermine the East Turkistani national movement by linking it to international jihadism and terrorism.

Advertisement

"Thousands of Uyghurs were lured into Syria under pretences, manipulated by a coordinated effort involving Chinese and Turkish intelligence services. Once there, many were used as expendable assets in regional proxy wars, not for the cause of East Turkistan, but for the agendas of foreign powers. The Chinese government has since used the presence of these fighters as justification to launch its ongoing genocide in East Turkistan, claiming it is combating extremism while waging war against our people's identity, religion, and right to exist", ETGE's post said.

The majority of Uyghurs in Syria are exploited, misinformed, radicalised, and victims. We are particularly worried that Chinese intelligence continues to have direct or indirect influence over TIP's leadership. According to the ETGE release, it is both strategically and morally necessary to deradicate and rehabilitate these gullible fighters using true Islamic principles and East Turkistani patriotism, and to remove them from their compromised leadership, which is made up of intelligence handlers and Islamist ideologues with Chinese support.

Advertisement

"We are open to engaging with the United States and partner governments to pursue a solution that is better for the Uyghurs in Syria and safer for the world, a solution aligned with the interests of global security and the East Turkistani people's aspirations to reclaim their freedom, independence, and national sovereignty", ETGE release said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts