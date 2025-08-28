Washington DC [US] August 28 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) for what it described as "shameful collaboration" with the Chinese Communist regime.

According to the post on X, ETGE accused the Council of siding with oppressors at a time when Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims in East Turkistan are enduring what it called "genocide, colonisation, and brutal occupation."

The group highlighted China's systematic campaign against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim peoples, pointing to the demolition of thousands of mosques and sacred sites, many converted into bars, nightclubs, and even toilets.

Millions, ETGE stated, remain trapped in prisons and concentration camps, facing forced sterilisations, abortions, mass enslavement, and coercion to abandon Islam by being forced to eat pork and drink alcohol. The statement also accused Beijing of profiting from the organ harvesting of murdered Uyghur Muslims, calling it "a crime against all humanity."

"To whitewash these atrocities under the guise of 'dialogue' is hypocrisy of the highest order," the ETGE declared, stressing that "the true terrorists and extremists are the Chinese occupation forces."

The group demanded an immediate end to what it called China's genocidal campaign, the restoration of East Turkistan's political, religious, and cultural freedoms, and the evacuation of all occupying troops. It also asked Muslim academics, governments, and communities worldwide to oppose Chinese propaganda and support the oppressed people of occupied East Turkistan.

In another post on X, ETGE also commemorated the 76th anniversary of the assassination of East Turkistan's independence leaders in 1949. On August 24 of that year, the leadership of the independent East Turkistan Republic was summoned to the Soviet Union under the pretence of negotiations.

Just three days later, on August 27, Foreign Minister Ahmetjan Qasimi, Interior Minister Abdukerim Abbasov, Defence Minister Iskhakbek Mononov, Deputy Defence Minister Dalelkhan Sugurbaev, and 10 other staff members were assassinated.

According to ETGE, the assassination was disguised as a "plane crash," but in reality, it was a coordinated plot by the Soviet Union in collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party to cripple the Republic's leadership, disable its army, and clear the way for China's planned invasion of East Turkistan.

"The East Turkistan Republic never renounced its sovereignty, never consented to annexation, and never surrendered its independence," ETGE said, stressing that its sovereignty was suppressed through assassination, betrayal, and foreign occupation, not the will of its people.

Seventy-six years later, the ETGE reaffirmed its commitment to restoring East Turkistan's sovereignty and independence. "History will remember who aided genocide, and who stood for justice, dignity, and the survival of our faith and our nation," it declared, as cited by the post. (ANI)

