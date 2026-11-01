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Home / World / ETGE holds talks with Turkish political parties, seeks support for East Turkistan’s independence ahead of OTS Summit

ETGE holds talks with Turkish political parties, seeks support for East Turkistan’s independence ahead of OTS Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 02:27 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Ankara [Turkey] November 1 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has held consultations with several Turkish political parties and Turkic institutions ahead of the upcoming Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara, seeking diplomatic, parliamentary and legal support for East Turkistan’s decolonisation, self-determination and restoration of independence.

According to a post shared by the ETGE on X, the delegation comprised members of the East Turkistan Parliament-in-Exile representing the diaspora in Türkiye, along with East Turkistan National Fund President Seyfullah Abdukadir.

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The delegation held consultations with representatives of Anahtar Parti, AK Parti, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Great Unity Party (BBP), the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the İYİ Party.

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Among the political leaders and officials engaged were Anahtar Parti Chairman Yavuz Ağıralioğlu, AK Parti Deputy Chairman and Head of Relations with Turkic States Kürşad Zorlu, MHP Deputy Chairman and Ankara MP Mevlüt Karakaya, İYİ Party Deputy Chairmen Dr. Cenk Özatıcı and Hakan Şeref Olgun, BBP Deputy Chairman Prof. Dr. Ahmet Emin Serin, and BBP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Sultan Selim Şimşek.

As cited in the ETGE's post, the delegation also visited the Organisation of Turkic States and held meetings with representatives of the Union of Turkic World Organisations and the Turkic World Youth Union Congress.

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During the engagements, the delegation presented its white paper titled "East Turkistan Was Never a Part of China and Restoring Its Independence Is the Only Way Forward," along with a letter outlining specific requests for diplomatic, parliamentary and legal support.

The ETGE urged Türkiye to take a leading role in mobilising international action to end what it described as China's occupation, colonisation and ongoing genocide in East Turkistan. It also sought Turkish support for the restoration of East Turkistan's independence, the genocide complaint submitted by the ETGE and East Turkistan National Movement to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and its petition to the United Nations on decolonisation.

Additionally, the delegation called for support for ETGE observer status in both the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), emphasising the importance of institutional representation for East Turkistan's people in Turkic and Muslim multilateral forums.

The ETGE also conferred its Order of Friendship on Anahtar Parti Chairman Yavuz Ağıralioğlu, BBP Chairman Mustafa Destici, writer Taha Kılınç and QHA–Crimean News Agency. According to the organisation, the awards recognised their contributions through political advocacy, published works and journalism in highlighting the situation in East Turkistan, strengthening Turkic solidarity and supporting the region's national cause of freedom and independence.

"East Turkistan's future must be determined by its own people, free from Chinese occupation and colonial domination," ETGE President Dr. Mamtimin Ala said, according to the post.

He further called on Türkiye and fellow Turkic and Muslim states to translate solidarity into sustained diplomatic action in support of East Turkistan's independence, international justice and national representation.

The consultations come ahead of the OTS summit in Ankara, with the ETGE seeking to strengthen political engagement with Türkiye and expand international support for its demands for self-determination and independence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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