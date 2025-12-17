DT
Ethiopian PM, PM Modi's tete-e-tete explores "renewed avenues of cooperation"

Ethiopian PM, PM Modi's tete-e-tete explores "renewed avenues of cooperation"

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 17 (ANI): Ethiopia and India have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ethiopia was marked by a warm welcome at the National Palace, followed by productive talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The two leaders explored new avenues of cooperation, focusing on shared priorities and growing partnership. Key agreements were signed, including customs cooperation, data centre establishment, and UN peacekeeping collaboration, reinforcing their commitment to international peace and security.

In a post on X, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said, "I had the pleasure of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at the National Palace during an official ceremony. We held a productive tete-a-tete meeting, followed by a bilateral session with our respective delegations, exploring renewed avenues of cooperation that reflect the growing partnership and shared priorities between Ethiopia and India."

"We also presided over the exchange of key agreements, including the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, the MoU on the Establishment of a Data Centre within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the MoU on UN Peacekeeping Cooperation, reinforcing our joint commitment to international peace and security," he added.

"India has been a longstanding partner of Ethiopia, and today's meetings underscore our shared commitment to expanding collaboration across multiple sectors for the mutual benefit of our nations," his post stated further.

Earlier in the day, upon PM Modi's arrival, Ali welcomed him at the airport.

In a post on X, he said, "It is my great pleasure to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India for his official visit. His presence underscores the growing ties between our two countries, and I look forward to meaningful engagements that will further deepen our cooperation across shared priorities."

PM Modi on Tuesday outlined three key areas to enhance bilateral ties with Ethiopia: food and health security, capacity building, and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

