Home / World / Etihad Airways resumes limited commercial flight schedule; issues travel advisory

Etihad Airways resumes limited commercial flight schedule; issues travel advisory

ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 13 (ANI): Amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, Etihad Airways has resumed a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations, as per its latest travel updates shared on the official website.

The website noted that the decision was taken in coordination with relevant authorities, following extensive safety and security assessments, further adding that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met.

According to the website, the destinations scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between 6 March and 19 March are, "Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Male, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich."

