Home / World / Etihad Airways says A320 operations returned to normal

Etihad Airways says A320 operations returned to normal

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways flights have returned to normal scheduled operations following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across A320 fleet.

Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our operational and technical teams, the update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption - despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend, said the company in a press statement Saturday.

''We appreciate the professionalism of our teams across the network and thank our guests for their patience and understanding. Safety remains Etihad's highest priority, and we are pleased to have restored regular services swiftly,'' it added. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

