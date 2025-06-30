DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Etihad Rail delegation explores rail cooperation with Kuwait

Etihad Rail delegation explores rail cooperation with Kuwait

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 30 (WAM/ANI): A delegation from Etihad Rail, led by the CEO Shadi Malak, met with Noura Mohammed Khaled Al-Mishaan, Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait, to discuss strengthening joint cooperation and exchanging expertise in railway infrastructure among GCC countries.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Minister Al-Mishaan highlighted Kuwait's commitment to learning from leading railway development experiences, particularly the successful UAE-Oman partnership in establishing Hafeet Rail, describing it as a model of Gulf integration in transport and infrastructure projects.

She emphasised that collaboration in this vital sector reflects Kuwait's support for advancing Gulf integration and strengthening economic and geographic connectivity among GCC states. She also stressed the importance of ongoing coordination between technical teams to implement high-quality projects that meet the region's development needs.

Advertisement

Eid Al Rashidi, Under-Secretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works, underscored the ministry's priority in leveraging successful regional experiences, noting that early collaboration in planning and execution stages is key to building a sustainable rail network that supports regional integration and shared development goals.

The meeting included a technical presentation outlining Kuwait's future railway project plans. Minister Al-Mishaan presented the ministry's vision to establish a sustainable national railway network grounded in regional and international best practices. The vision takes into account both environmental and economic factors, aligning with Kuwait's broader sustainable development objectives. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts