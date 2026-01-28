Kabul [Afghanistan], January 28 (ANI): As Afghan women continue to face barriers to employment amid social and economic restrictions, the European Union has announced 10 million euros in funding for the second phase of its Women's Economic Empowerment through Local Enterprise Development (WE-LEAD) programme in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

The EU said the initiative will be implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and local Afghan institutions, with a focus on strengthening livelihoods, generating income opportunities and enhancing women's participation in the economy.

According to Tolo News, the EU noted in a statement that "The project promotes culturally appropriate and Sharia-compliant financial mechanisms combined with business development support, mentorship, and market linkages."

Fariba Noori, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the importance of donor-backed assistance for women entering business, saying: "Donor institutions supporting women's capacity-building, especially for those newly entering business, are extremely helpful. A woman who is the sole breadwinner of her family could benefit from at least 30-40% in cash or equipment support to contribute to her household."

Several women entrepreneurs in Kabul operating small-scale businesses told Tolo News that the programme could help thousands of Afghan women struggling with financial hardship, while also stressing the need for greater involvement from authorities in creating sustainable opportunities.

Asma Sharifi, a female entrepreneur, said: "In today's circumstances, women play a critical role in our country's economy. Many have unique talents and need support. If backed by the government or donors, they can significantly contribute to the economy."

Zainab, another entrepreneur, added: "Our primary need is investment, to be able to start something with even a small amount of capital. Once we begin, government support becomes crucial, especially through cooperation in various business areas."

Tolo News further reported that the EU has formalised an agreement with UNDP to roll out this phase of the WE-LEAD programme across several underprivileged provinces in Afghanistan.

Separately, the EU also announced 126 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, aimed at bolstering regional stability and addressing urgent humanitarian needs. (ANI)

