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Home / World / EU and India conclude negotiations on EUR 93.5 billion Horizon Europe Programme

EU and India conclude negotiations on EUR 93.5 billion Horizon Europe Programme

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ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Brussels [Belgium], November 6 (ANI): The European Commission and India have successfully concluded negotiations on India’s association with Horizon Europe, the European Union's EUR 93.5 billion key funding programme for research and innovation.

The agreement marks a milestone in EU-India relations, strengthening scientific cooperation, opening new opportunities for research, and deepening the bilateral strategic partnership. Once signed and ratified by both sides, the association is envisaged to take effect in January 2027, the European Commission stated.

Under the agreement, researchers, businesses, and research organisations in India will be eligible to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe and lead collaborative projects under Pillar II: 'Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness'. As the largest segment of the programme, Pillar II finances multi-national research tackling major societal and technological issues, including health, digital, industry, space, climate, energy, and the bioeconomy.

Welcoming the development, Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, highlighted the mutual economic and scientific benefits of the landmark deal.

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"The agreement opens new opportunities for our businesses," Zaharieva said. "Horizon Europe will help our researchers and innovators work together on what comes next. We want Europe and India to be partners in developing the technologies that will shape our future."

Association represents the closest form of cooperation offered by the EU to non-EU nations under Horizon Europe, allowing organisations from associated countries to participate on equal terms with their EU counterparts in covered areas in exchange for financial contributions to the programme's budget.

The conclusion of negotiations follows exploratory talks launched on February 6, 2026, and formal negotiations initiated on July 17, 2026. Bilateral scientific cooperation between the two sides builds on the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation—originally signed in 2001 and renewed until 2030—as well as the Joint EU–India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda towards 2030, adopted at the EU–India Summit on January 27, 2026.

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Technological collaboration has also expanded through the EU–India Trade and Technology Council, focusing on key digital domains such as artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, semiconductors, high-performance computing, digital skills, and 6G telecommunications. Further facilitating mobility in the ICT sector, the first European Legal Gateway Office in India was launched last February.

Running from 2021 to 2027, Horizon Europe currently includes 23 associated non-EU countries, ranging from the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan to South Korea and Switzerland. Negotiations were also recently concluded with Australia, with an agreement expected to be signed shortly.

Through this, Indian institutions would receive grants directly from the European Commission, Indian scientists could lead and coordinate massive international research consortia and India would participate in the program on the same terms as EU Member States, in exchange for a fair financial contribution to the program's budget. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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