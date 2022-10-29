EU bans sale of new fossil fuel cars from '35

Brussels, October 28

European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

EU negotiators sealed the deal on Thursday, the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent over this decade.

Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55 per cent in 2030, compared to 2021, before reaching a 100 per cent cut five years later. The European Parliament and member states must formally approve the agreement before it comes into force.

The European Parliament said the deal is a signal ahead of the UN’s annual climate change conference “that the EU is serious about adopting concrete laws to reach the more ambitious targets set out in the EU Climate Law.”

Transportation is the only sector in which greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades, rising 33.5 per cent between 1990 and 2019, as per EU. — AP