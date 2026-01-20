DT
EU chief discusses Greenland with US Congress delegation

EU chief discusses Greenland with US Congress delegation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (local time) held a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress in Davos, where they discussed Donald Trump's recent threats to acquire Greenland.

In a post on X, Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the need to "respect" the sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark.

"I also addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship," she said.

She further urged for a "close cooperation" between the EU, the US and NATO to address the security concerns related to Greenland and the Arctic.

"At the same time, the European Union remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests," Ursula von der Leyen said.

She believed that tariffs "run counter" to the US and EU's shared interest in trade and investment.

"We also discussed transatlantic trade and investment. They are a major asset for both the EU and US economies. Tariffs run counter to these shared interests," she said.

The meeting comes after Trump's threats to impose tariffs on Denmark and other UK and European Union countries, unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Earlier, UK PM stated that the use of tariffs against allies is "completely wrong", noting that the Arctic island belongs to its people and Denmark, describing the right as "fundamental".

"The security of Greenland matters, and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic. As sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies, the High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defence. The United States will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO. But there is a principle here that cannot be set aside because it goes to the heart of how stable and trusted international cooperation works," Starmer said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

