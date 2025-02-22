EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen to visit India on February 27-28

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be visiting New Delhi on February 27-28, accompanied by the College of Commissioners.

Sharing a post on X, the EU in India wrote, "@EU_Commission President @vonderleyen to visit New Delhi on Feb 27-28 with the College of Commissioners!"

"This unprecedented visit highlights the growing momentum in EU-India ties -- stay tuned," the post added.

Advertisement

https://x.com/EU_in_India/status/1892945886096847243

Meanwhile, the unprecedented visit follows President von der Leyen's announcement of a new strategic agenda with India to be presented this year at the EU-India Summit. The visit emphasises the importance of strengthening ties in key areas vital to the prosperity and security of both Europe and India, the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan said.

Advertisement

Ursula von der Leyen, said, "In this era of intense geostrategic competition, Europe stands for openness, partnership, and outreach. We seek to deepen ties with one of our most trusted friends and allies--India. Europe and India are like-minded partners, bound by the shared conviction that democracy best serves the people. That's why, one of the first visits of the new Commission is to India."

She added, "We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to advance trade, economic security, and resilient supply chains, along with a common tech agenda and reinforced security and defence cooperation."

During the visit, the College of Commissioners and the Indian government will hold a plenary session, chaired by President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi. Members of the College will also meet their counterparts individually, while President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting followed by a press point.

The second Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will convene during the visit, with the EU being represented by Vice-President Virkkunen, High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas, and Commissioners Maros Sefcovic and Ekaterina Zaharieva. The objective of the EU-India TTC is to boost collaboration on the digital transition, clean and green technologies and trade and investment. Concrete topics of discussion will include collaboration on digital public infrastructure and its compatibility, as well as the resilience of key value chains and cooperation on global trade issues.

Ambassador of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin said that Ursula von der Leyen's visit emphasises the importance that India and EU attach to taking their "strategic partnership" to a new level.

https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/1892958296023162998

Sharing a post on X, Delphin wrote, "A first and momentous visit that speaks for itself about the importance both the EU and India attach to taking their strategic partnership to a new level." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)