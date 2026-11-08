Brussels [Belgium], November 8 (ANI): European Union flags are flying at half-mast in honour of the victims and first responders following a deadly mass shooting in Poland's Krakow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, expressing grief and solidarity over the attack.

In a post on X, von der Leyen said Europe had woken up to the tragic incident with grief and disbelief, describing the flags at half-mast as a symbol of European unity and solidarity.

"This morning, Europe woke up in grief and disbelief after yesterday’s horrific attack in Krakow. Our flags fly at half-mast in honour of the victims and the brave first responders. They stand for European unity and solidarity. Stronger than hatred. Stronger than extremism," von der Leyen wrote.

The remarks came after a mass shooting at Krakow's iconic Main Market Square on Saturday, in which six people, including two police officers, were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a gunman opened fire in the city's historic centre.

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Meanwhile, Karolina Gałecka, Press Spokesperson and Director of the Department of Social Communication at Poland's Ministry of the Interior and Administration, said the dead and injured in the attack included citizens of five countries.

In a post on X, Gałecka said the victims included nationals of the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Portugal.

"We would like to inform you: The dead and injured in yesterday’s attack in Kraków include citizens of five countries: the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Portugal," Gałecka said in a post on X.

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She further stated that the Governor of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship had informed representatives of the consulates of the countries whose citizens were affected by the attack.

"The Governor of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship has informed representatives of the consulates of the countries whose citizens were affected by the attack about the incident," she added.

Emphasising the need to protect the privacy of those affected, Gałecka said the authorities would not disclose further personal details of the victims.

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"To protect their privacy, we are not providing information about the victims’ ages, genders or health conditions," she added.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński told local media that the suspect, a 25-year-old Polish citizen, was fascinated with far-right ideologies and held "very radical" and "ultra-nationalistic" views.

According to a police spokesperson, the attacker was wearing military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun during the shooting. Police also recovered several other weapons and ammunition from his car.

The police spokesperson said the shooter continued firing at police officers even after being shot himself.

Meanwhile, the City of Krakow announced further security-related closures around the shooting site as investigators continued examining the scene.

In a post on X, the city administration said the Main Market Square and the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets had been closed again to facilitate another inspection by investigators.

"Update: Main Market Square and the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets closed again. Investigators are conducting another inspection of the scene. Main Market Square and the adjoining streets, as well as sections along the perpetrator’s escape route, will be closed for several hours," the City of Krakow said.

The city further stated that the closures would include Grodzka Street and its intersection with All Saints’ Square, as well as Stradomska Street and its intersections with św. Gertrudy and Dietla streets. (ANI)

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