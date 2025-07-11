DT
Home / World / EU foreign ministers to discuss situation in Middle East

EU foreign ministers to discuss situation in Middle East

ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Brussels [Belgium], July 11 (ANI/WAM): EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs will hold a meeting next Monday in Brussels, to be chaired by Kaja Kallas, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The meeting will address several pressing international issues, including the war in Ukraine, following an informal exchange of views with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha via video conference.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in Georgia and potential measures that may be taken, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Gaza, Israel and Iran.

The agenda further includes discussions under the theme Mediterranean 2025, featuring a review of the Union for the Mediterranean Charter and possible avenues for its reform, in addition to the EU's relations with the Caribbean, Somalia, Moldova, China, Japan and Libya. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

