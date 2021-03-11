EU formally okays embargo on Russia oil

Brussels, June 3

The European Union (EU) on Friday formally approved an embargo on Russian oil and other sanctions targeting major banks and broadcasters over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

The EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months, and other refined petroleum products over eight months.

It says that “a temporary exception is foreseen” for landlocked countries – like Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – that “suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options”. EU leaders say the move means that around 90 per cent of Russia's oil exports to Europe will be blocked by year's end. The EU imports around 25 per cent of its oil from Russia. — AP