EU freezes trade deal with US after Trump’s 10% tariff order

Following US President Donald Trump's warning to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries over the sale of Greenland, the European Union has called for a pause to the ratification process of the EU-US trade deal announced back in July 2025.

Advertisement

Vice-President of the European People's Party, Siegfried Muresan, in a post on X, confirmed the pause in the ratification process, stating, "We were supposed to ratify the EU-US trade deal from last July very soon, reducing tariffs for imports from the US into the European Union to 0 per cent. However, in light of recent developments, this ratification will have to wait a little longer in this new context."

Advertisement

The deal announced in July 2025, between the US and the EU, comprising 27 member states, unveiled a bilateral framework agreement aimed at resolving various tariff and trade issues. However, Trump's recent post on Truth Social has cast doubt on the future of the agreement.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10 per cent tariff on any and all goods sent to the US. On June 1, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25 per cent. This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland," he posted.