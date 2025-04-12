"EU has tools to respond to trade war, preparing toolbox for several months": Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour said that the European Union has the tools to respond to the trade war and has been preparing the tool box for several months. She said that Europe could reach out to other nations if there was a trade war between the US and China.

During the panel discussion "Tariffied World: T minus" at the Global Tech Summit on Saturday, Balfour said that Europe is accelerating talks with India and has also started talks with several nations, including Asia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the UAE. She stated that Europe is making a lot of effort to find other sources of trade agreements.

On how she sees Europe reacting to tariffs imposed by the US, Balfour said, "With a certain amounts of composure, I would say I think Europeans have stopped divining what the strategy actually is, and had they had they had Trump placed this in the context of the US-China rivalry, it would it would have imposed stark choices on Europeans, but because it's been conducted in a way where the rationality is not clear. Europeans have really had to focus on, you know, finding an agreement, and in the end, there was an agreement. The EU has quite a toolbox. I mean, the transatlantic economy is worth USD 9.5 trillion and 16 million jobs. So, it's a two-way thing."

"The EU does have the tools to respond to a trade war. They have been preparing the toolbox for several months. But, there were..voices about hard to hit back and therefore the net results was composure in the face of the tariffs, which gave the EU the time for Trump to step back without facing the ire as the Chinese did. There was an interview with the President of the Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, where she said We can do this, we can do that, we have several tools. In the meantime, we are going to start reaching out to our partners, and that's what we have seen in India. Europe can start reaching out to other countries. It has 72 free trade agreements around the world. It is now accelerating talks with India, and it is also starting talks with a number of other countries in Asia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the UAE. Just yesterday, there was a phone call. So, there's lots of activity to try and hold back and find other sources of trade agreements," she added.

During the panel discussion, Evan A. Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that it is not a trade war between the US and China but a war between US President Donald Trump's policies and the markets. He said that the Trump administration has articulated four rationales for its actions and termed the first three contradictory.

When asked whether it is a US-China trade war, he said, "Not really, because the real war now is between President Trump's policies and the markets, that's the real world because what we've seen over the last several days is this broad liquidation by a lot of market participants of US assets, anything branded USA equities, bond yields, blowing out the dollar, and even things that are not risk assets or trading as if they are risking that's situation. That's a very different situation I think than just saying that this is some kind of trade war between US and China. And what's more, between US insurance and tariffs aren't that relevant anymore because when you're at 145 per cent, on one side, 125 per cent, on the other side basically what you have is a two way trading partner. And that's essentially what we have. The administration has articulated not one, not two, and not three but four at least rationales for what they are doing. The first three are contradictory, and the fourth is new. The China one is basically gaslighting, and we shouldn't let the treasury secretary gaslight on this."

Elaborating on the rationale presented by the Trump administration, he stated, "The first rationale was all about raising revenue in which case, you need high tariffs but not so high that trade seizes because then it cannot collect any revenue. The second rationale is all its resuring, but then you need trade prohibitive tariffs contradictory to the first objective. The third thing we heard was that this is actually about cutting deals. And if it's about cutting deals, then you need to be prepared to actually roll the tariffs back, to take the tariffs off, which, by the way, they've not done, because they've left the universal 10 per cent and on top of that, you still have the sectoral tariffs in place....So, now we have this new rationale it is all about China, and I'm sorry it's gaslighting, because if it had been about China, they would have gone about this differently from the get-go. They would never have tariffed allies in the way they had. And by the way, ask Canada and Denmark, among others, how they feel about the administration's posture towards alliances. So, I think what we're in is actually a struggle between the President's policies and markets and in, having worked with the former Treasury Secretary who has dealt with the financial crisis in 2008. I would just say I would not bet on Mr Trump."

On Friday, China hit back at the latest US tariffs by imposing 125 percent tariffs on imports of all US goods. Chinese official Xinhua agency cited the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council to state that it will lift the additional tariffs on products imported from the US to 125 per cent from 84 per cent, effective from April 12. China has also filed a lawsuit with the WTO following the latest US tariff hikes, the Chinese commerce ministry said as per a report in the official Xinhua Agency.

The current US tariffs on Chinese imports include a 145 per cent duty on all products imported from China, according to the White House. On April 10, Trump paused most of the tariffs for 90 days, but for China, the tariffs were hiked to 145 per cent. (ANI)

