"EU increasingly sees India as one of its most important strategic partners": Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly outlines European Council Presidency priorities

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): As Ireland officially takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months (July to December 2026), the Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, has heavily emphasised deepening ties with New Delhi and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

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Speaking in the national capital at the launch event for Ireland's Presidency, Ambassador Kelly underscored that Europe's geopolitical gaze is firmly fixed on strengthening its bond with India.

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"The European Union increasingly sees India as one of its most important strategic partners. Our Presidency programme reflects that, highlighting both the importance of the Indo-Pacific and the priority attached to the EU's relationship with India," said Kevin Kelly, Irish Ambassador to India.

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During its presidency, Ireland aims to actively propel negotiations forward to support progress toward an ambitious EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). However, Kelly noted that modern cooperation between the two powers spans a vastly wider horizon.

Underlining other areas of cooperation, Ambassador Kelly said, "But our partnership today extends far beyond trade - to technology, research, climate action, connectivity, maritime security, resilient supply chains and digital cooperation."

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The contemporary partnership extends deeply into technology, research, climate action, connectivity, maritime security, digital cooperation, and building resilient supply chains.

Expressing immense optimism for the next six months, Kelly described India and the EU as vibrant democracies and major economic powers that have become "increasingly indispensable partners in addressing global challenges."

Ambassador Kelly explained that Ireland's core leadership program is built around three reinforcing priorities, making Europe a premier hub for innovation, investment, and business.

This includes strengthening the Single Market, cutting unnecessary regulatory red tape, boosting research, and capitalising on artificial intelligence and digital tech.

Continuing to champion democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and effective multilateralism and protecting European interests while addressing pressing international geopolitical crises.

"On competitiveness, we want Europe to be a better place to innovate, invest and do business. That means strengthening the Single Market, reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens, supporting research and innovation, advancing trade, and embracing the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and other digital technologies," he said.

Beyond these pillars, Kelly heavily stressed the success of EU enlargement. Ireland intends to constructively advance accession negotiations for candidate countries meeting necessary conditions, expressing specific hope for progress with Montenegro, whose accession process is currently the most advanced.

Ambassador Kelly highlighted that on the front of values, Ireland would continue to champion democracy, the rule of law, human rights and effective multilateralism.

He added. "There is one additional priority that I would particularly like to mention today, and that is EU enlargement. Ireland has long believed that enlargement is one of the European Union's greatest success stories. It has helped spread peace, stability and prosperity across Europe, and we remain strong supporters of keeping that process moving forward. During our Presidency, we will work constructively to advance accession negotiations wherever countries have met the necessary conditions. We are particularly hopeful that 2 further progress can be achieved with candidate countries, in particular Montenegro, whose accession process is the most advanced."

The Ambassador reconfirmed that Europe's unwavering commitment to Ukraine remains a defining priority. Simultaneously, Ireland will work with EU partners to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He underlined Europe's commitment to Ukraine as a defining priority along with working with European partners to, "address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, push for sanctions against violent Israeli illegal settlers, call for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and support a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution."

The presidency's diplomatic agenda on the Middle East will push for sanctions against violent, illegal Israeli settlers, call for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, and advocate for a just, lasting peace via a two-state solution.

This marks the eighth time Ireland has assumed the rotating EU Council Presidency since joining the bloc, having last held the mantle over a decade ago in 2013. From July to December 2026, Ireland will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union - a central leadership role at the heart of EU decision-making.

An official website of the Government of Ireland noted that for six months, Ireland will guide negotiations, broker agreements between Member States, and help deliver EU laws and policies that affect the daily lives of more than 450 million people.

"This will be the eighth time Ireland has held the rotating Presidency - a responsibility that reflects our enduring commitment to partnership, cooperation and progress in Europe. Ireland last held the role in 2013, and previously in 1975, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1996 and 2004," the website noted. (ANI)

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