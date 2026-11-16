"EU-India FTA can unlock opportunities for Assam, Northeast": EU ambassador after meeting CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet on Monday held discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on expanding cooperation between the European Union and the northeastern state, highlighting the potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to unlock opportunities in investment, skills, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

In a post on X, Paquet described his interaction with the Chief Minister as productive and highlighted the Assam Blue Valley initiative as an important starting point for future collaboration.

"Productive meeting with CM @himantabiswa on what EU-India FTA can unlock for Assam & NorthEast India - from investments to skills to innovation to people to people ties. Assam blue valley is our first pilot & only the beginning of what we can explore & achieve together," the EU Ambassador said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared details of the meeting, which took place at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

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"CM Dr. @himantabiswa had a cordial interaction with H.E. Mr Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the @EU_in_India, at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur. Discussions focused on exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation and collaboration in areas of mutual interest, aligned with Assam’s development priorities," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The interaction comes amid ongoing efforts by India and the European Union to deepen their strategic and economic partnership, particularly through negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement.

Earlier on November 10, India and the European Union reviewed the entire spectrum of their bilateral relations, including trade and investment, FTA negotiations, resilient supply chains and critical technologies, during the seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi.

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The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and European Union Deputy Secretary-General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues Matti Maasikas.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides reviewed progress under the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026.

Discussions covered the timely signing and implementation of the proposed FTA, the Investment Protection Agreement, the Agreement on Geographical Indications, clean energy transition, artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, biotechnology and digital public infrastructure.

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The two sides also discussed cooperation under the Trade and Technology Council and the Blue Valleys initiative, alongside talent mobility, education, skills development and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

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