New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Sweden's Climate Ambassador Mattias Frumerie said India's upcoming Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will enhance collaboration with Sweden and the EU, creating opportunities for decarbonised value chains and leveraging India's large economy and market.

He also said that the EU-India free trade agreement is expected to further boost cooperation.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Frumerie said, "India is already doing so much, and we look forward to the forthcoming new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) from India. This will strengthen collaboration between our two countries across various platforms and allow India, with its large economy and internal market, to serve as a hub for global expansion. A promising aspect in this regard is the new EU-India free trade agreement, which will open further opportunities for companies in India, the European Union, and Sweden, helping to build decarbonised value chains between our regions."

Frumerie said Sweden is among the largest contributors to climate and development finance, emphasising the need to integrate climate action into national budgets, mainstream it in development finance, and mobilise private investment through engagement with Swedish financial institutions.

"We are proud to be one of the largest contributors not only to climate finance but to development finance more broadly, and continue to do so. When we speak about finance, there are 3 key steps for all countries to deploy: first, integrating climate action throughout national budget processes; second, how donors can mainstream climate action in development finance; and third, and most importantly, ensuring an attractive investment climate that draws the necessary investments... We are increasingly focusing on mobilising private finance by engaging with Swedish financial actors, including pension funds, insurers, and banks, to understand barriers to investment in countries globally," he said.

On the sidelines of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2026, Frumerie highlighted the importance of global collaboration to accelerate the clean energy transition, citing ongoing partnerships between Sweden and India.

"The conversation and the meeting which TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) is hosting here in New Delhi is crucial for coming together to share solutions that can accelerate the transition, not only in India, Sweden, and the European Union, but globally. Sharing these solutions helps highlight opportunities in the transition and how it contributes to strengthening economies and creating new jobs and growth," Frumerie said.

He added, "We have a strong example of collaboration between Sweden and India through the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, active since 2019, focusing on decarbonising the steel and cement sectors. Within Lead It, we work with around 20 countries and multiple companies, sharing best practices and insights to accelerate the transition and extend these solutions globally. Additionally, Sweden and India have an industry transition partnership that brings together trends in finance and innovation to harness good practices from both countries. This benefits our nations and allows us to share solutions with countries worldwide." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)