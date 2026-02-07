DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EU, India hold talks on association with Horizon Europe to deepen research and innovation ties

EU, India hold talks on association with Horizon Europe to deepen research and innovation ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium], February 7 (ANI): Horizon Europe, the European Union's key funding programme for research and innovation with a budget of Euro 95.5 billion running from 2021-2027, and India have launched talks for a possible collaboration.

Advertisement

Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, said: "Science works best when borders do not get in the way of ideas. Exploring India's association with Horizon Europe is about connecting talent, ambition and trust, and building solutions together at a global scale."

Advertisement

This follows the 16th EU-India Summit, at which leaders committed to boosting cooperation in trade, security, and science, marking a major shift in global scientific diplomacy. By seeking association with Horizon Europe--the EU's EUR95.5 billion flagship research and innovation program--India is moving toward the "closest form of international cooperation" the EU offers to non-EU nations.

Advertisement

Currently, India operates under a Co-Funding Mechanism (CFM). In this setup, Indian researchers can join EU projects but must secure their own funding from Indian ministries (like the Ministry of Earth Sciences).

If the new "Association" agreement is finalised, the landscape changes fundamentally. Indian institutions would receive grants directly from the European Commission, Indian scientists could lead and coordinate massive international research consortia and India would participate in the program on the same terms as EU Member States, in exchange for a fair financial contribution to the program's budget.

Advertisement

The Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda Towards 2030 places research and innovation at the centre of the strategic partnership and includes the launch of exploratory talks on Horizon Europe association as a concrete deliverable.

In recent years, this cooperation has also been strengthened through the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva's visit to India last year, including exchanges in the TTC context, helped advance shared priorities and reinforce links between research and innovation ecosystems on both sides.

Association to the EU's Framework Programme for Research and Innovation is the closest form of international cooperation in science and technology between the European Union and a non-EU country.

At present, 22 non-EU countries are associated with Horizon Europe: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Egypt, the Faroe Islands, Georgia, Iceland, Israel, Korea, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkiye, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts