EU pushes back against US plan for Ukraine peace deal

Brussels [Belgium], November 21 (ANI): The European Union has raised objections to a new US-drafted proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying any settlement must align with the positions of both Brussels and Kiev and not be limited to a Washington-Moscow understanding.

As per media reports, the 28-point framework was prepared by the US in consultation with Russia.

The draft is said to ask Ukraine to pull out from the remaining parts of the new Russian regions in Donbass still under its control, reduce its military strength by at least half, surrender certain weapons systems and drop its bid to join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Thursday that Kiev had received the proposal, adding that he hopes to discuss it with US President Donald Trump "in the coming days, " as per Russia Today.

The draft immediately triggered concern among Ukraine's strongest supporters in Europe. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said any peace arrangement must reflect the views of both the EU and Ukraine, arguing that the American framework contained "no concessions" from Moscow.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters that any settlement must not resemble a "capitulation."

The response has added to tensions between Brussels and Moscow, which has repeatedly accused the EU of blocking diplomatic outreach between Washington and Moscow.

The Kremlin argues that the bloc has instead contributed to prolonging the conflict by supplying Ukraine with weapons, equipment and long-term political backing, Russia Today reported.

According to data from Germany's Kiel Institute, EU member states have committed more than 65 billion Euro to Ukraine since 2022, with total pledges nearing 98 billion euros.

Russia maintains that it is open to negotiations but claims Kiev is unwilling to engage, encouraged by Europe's support.

The draft, comprising 28 points, has reportedly been reviewed by US President Donald Trump and has his support, CNN reported.

It represents Washington's latest attempt to revive peace efforts and end the nearly three-year-long conflict.Some provisions, particularly those calling for Ukrainian territorial concessions in areas not fully under Russian control, have previously been rejected by Kyiv.

Russia Today reported that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused EU states of attempting to "push their way into" the peace process despite what he described as their hostile and "revanchist" stance toward Russia, which he said should rule them out of any mediation role. (ANI)

