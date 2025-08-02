DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EU rules on general-purpose AI models start to apply tomorrow, bringing more transparency, safety, accountability

EU rules on general-purpose AI models start to apply tomorrow, bringing more transparency, safety, accountability

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium], August 2 (ANI/ WAM): Tomorrow, the AI Act obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models enter into application across the EU.

Advertisement

This will bring more transparency, safety and accountability to AI systems on the market. These rules mean clearer information about how AI models are trained, better enforcement of copyright protections and more responsible AI development.

To assist providers, the European Commission published guidelines clarifying who must comply with the obligations. GPAI models are defined as those trained with over 10^23 FLOP and capable of generating language. Additionally, the Commission published a template to help providers in summarising the data used to train their models.

Advertisement

The Commission and the Member States have also confirmed that the GPAI Code of Practice, developed by independent experts, is an adequate voluntary tool for providers of GPAI models to demonstrate compliance with the AI Act. Providers who sign and adhere to the Code will benefit from reduced burden and increased legal certainty.

From tomorrow, providers must comply with transparency and copyright obligations when placing GPAI models on the EU market. Models already on the market before August 2, 2025 must ensure compliance by August 2, 2027.

Advertisement

Providers of the most advanced or impactful models presenting systemic risks -- i.e. those exceeding 10^25 FLOP -- will need to meet additional obligations, such as notifying the Commission and ensuring the model's safety and security. (ANI/ WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts