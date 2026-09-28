EU sanctions 10 individuals, 17 entities over alleged unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

Brussels [Belgium], September 28 (ANI): The Council of the European Union on Monday imposed restrictive measures on 10 individuals and 17 entities over their alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to a press release issued by the Council of the EU, those targeted are considered responsible for actions involving the transfer of Ukrainian children, their forced assimilation and what the bloc described as "indoctrination and militarised education."

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The latest sanctions target individuals and organisations involved in activities that the EU says undermine or threaten Ukraine's "territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence."

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Among the entities listed are the Moscow City Tourism Committee and two Russian companies operating in children's recreation, tourism and entertainment services. The EU said these organisations were involved in activities focused on Russian history, war commemorations and military-patriotic education.

The sanctions also cover children's camps and sports centres in Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which the EU said played a role in cultural reorientation, propaganda-based education and military-patriotic activities aimed at integrating Ukrainian children into Russian identity frameworks.

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The package additionally includes the Songdowon International Children's Camp, a state-operated institution in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Council said the camp participates in organised programmes involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in coordination with Russia and aimed at promoting pro-Russian narratives.

Among the individuals sanctioned is Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, whom the EU accused of facilitating the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to camps located in the region.

The list also includes the Minister and deputy Ministers of Education and Science of certain occupied territories and the Minister of Sports and Tourism of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as well as heads of children's camps and schools.

The EU said those listed are subject to an asset freeze, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. The individuals are also subject to a travel ban preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territory.

"The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union," the Council said.

The EU said Russia is estimated to have deported and forcibly transferred more than 20,500 Ukrainian children since the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine, describing the actions as "serious breaches of international law and a violation of the fundamental rights of the child."

According to the Council, the transfers also aim to "erase Ukrainian identity and undermine the preservation of its future generations."

The latest measures follow the European Council's conclusions of June 18, 2026, in which EU leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russia's war against Ukraine and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

The European Council also said efforts to limit Russia's ability to wage war should continue and expressed the EU's readiness to increase pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions. (ANI)

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