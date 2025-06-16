DT
Home / World / EU slams China over Tibet in 40th human rights dialogue

EU slams China over Tibet in 40th human rights dialogue

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
Brussels [Belgium], June 16 (ANI): The European Union and China conducted the 40th iteration of their Human Rights Dialogue on 13 June in Brussels. EU representatives criticised China's human rights practices, particularly in Tibet, according to a Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) statement.

During the talks, the EU reiterated its concerns regarding China's involvement in the selection of religious leaders, especially concerning the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, emphasising that this should adhere to religious customs, as reported by the CTA.

The EU also requested clarity regarding the location of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who has been unaccounted for for 30 years after being taken by Chinese authorities as a child in 1995.

Numerous Tibetan individuals were prominently featured in the EU's list of notable individual cases. The EU advocated for better treatment and the release of various Tibetan religious leaders, writers, and activists who are currently imprisoned, including Go Sherab Gyatso, Tashi Dorje, Anya Sengra, Tsongon Tsering, Drugdra, Lobsang Khedrub, and Lobsang Gephel.

Before the talks, there was a field visit to South Tyrol to examine regional autonomy methods and models for minority protection, encouraging China to adopt similar governance strategies, according to the CTA statement.

The EU urged China to adopt a rights-based approach to governance, development, and minority policies. Representative Rigzin Genkhang from the Office of Tibet Brussels conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the EU for its principled stance on the succession of the Dalai Lama, the status of the 11th Panchen Lama, and the treatment of Tibetan prisoners of conscience.

"The EU's support gives hope to millions of Tibetans working to uphold their identity, culture, and fundamental rights," Genkhang added. The subsequent round of the Human Rights Dialogue is set to occur in China in 2026. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

