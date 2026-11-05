EU Transport Commissioner activates security protocols after flight bomb threats; says "too early" to establish links

Brussels [Belgium], November 5 (ANI): European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas has strongly condemned the recent wave of security incidents targeting flights across the continent and confirmed that EU-level aviation security protocols have been activated, adding that the link between the threats is being investigated.

In a statement shared on X, Tzitzikostas emphasised that "ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains a priority" as officials work to manage the situation.

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"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with the affected Member States and the European Aviation Safety Agency," Tzitzikostas stated. "The EU-level information-sharing mechanism has been activated related to aviation security."

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The Transport Commissioner called for seamless collaboration among security agencies, aviation regulators, and transport providers across the bloc. "I have asked the national authorities that have the responsibility for assessing security threats, investigating incidents and implementing appropriate aviation security measures, to cooperate closely with airport operators, airlines and law enforcement authorities," he urged.

Addressing speculation regarding whether the widespread threats across multiple countries stem from a single organised source, Tzitzikostas noted that investigators are still gathering facts.

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"It is too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked," he added, confirming that "national investigations remain ongoing."

My statement on Reported Bomb Threats Affecting European Flights https://t.co/dWcLSVz82b — Apostolos Tzitzikostas (@tzitzikostas) November 5, 2026

His remarks come as more than 20 hoax bomb threats have plagued European aviation this week, predominantly targeting budget airlines and routes linked to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Italy, according to a report by Euronews.

The latest wave follows an earlier series of alerts on Tuesday, when around 10 European flights were targeted, triggering a brief shutdown at a Warsaw airport and forcing Italian fighter jets into action over Rome.

In one of the primary incidents on Thursday, reported by Euronews, French authorities confirmed that Aer Lingus flight travelling from Dublin to Rome was rerouted to France, where it was escorted by military aircraft after a suspected bomb threat. France's air force stated that it had dispatched planes "as soon as the threat was reported."

Aer Lingus stated, "The flight landed safely and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”

A statement from French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s office confirmed that "the situation is being monitored."Prime Minister Lecornu later updated that "the aircraft has landed safely at Évreux. The 151 passengers and 6 crew members have been brought to safety, and bomb disposal teams are on-site."

The security alerts extended far beyond France, with Euronews detailing additional emergencies across the continent. Italian media reported that bomb alerts were noted on two flights to Rome and from Milan, leading Italian jets to escort a Helsinki-originating flight safely into the Italian capital. Finnair spokesperson Stiina Tuunanen confirmed to Euronews that "nothing unusual was found" after the aircraft touched down.

Elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe, aviation authorities were put on high alert.

A spokesperson for Finland's flag carrier Finnair said a bomb threat was made against a Jettime-operated flight from Helsinki to Vienna, though the aircraft landed in the Austrian capital without incident, Euronews reported.

In the Czech Republic, police stated that four flights heading to Prague faced bomb threats, prompting airport authorities to prepare for their emergency landings.

Security operations at Prague Airport have concluded after specialised bomb disposal teams found no explosives following threats made against four incoming aircraft, Czech Republic police confirmed on X. The investigation into the incident has been formally handed over to the National Counter-Terrorism, Extremism and Cybercrime Agency (NCTEKK).

The police initially reported that they were working alongside airport authorities to prepare for the arrival of the affected flights. "Upon receiving a threat regarding the placement of an improvised explosive device on board 4 aircraft heading to Prague, we are preparing with colleagues from @PragueAirport for their landing," the Czech Police stated on X.

Although law enforcement noted at the outset that they "assess the relevance of the threats as low," safety protocols were immediately deployed. "Nevertheless, we do not underestimate the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with the least possible impact on passengers and airport operations," the statement added. "Upon landing, pyrotechnic inspections will be conducted on all aircraft."

Following full sweeps of the landed planes, authorities confirmed that no hazardous materials or explosives were detected.

Additionally, transport ministry authorities in Bulgaria, cited by Euronews, said that three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia from Madrid, Copenhagen, and London Stansted were hit by bomb alerts. While the services from Madrid and Copenhagen landed as scheduled in Sofia, the flight from London Stansted was forced to divert to Plovdiv Airport, east of the Bulgarian capital.

Disruptions also affected Wizz Air, which re-routed a Milan-to-Warsaw flight to Vienna "in accordance with established safety protocols and procedures," the airline confirmed. A second Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest landed safely at its destination, after which "a crisis unit was set up at Henri Coanda Airport," according to a statement from the Romanian intelligence service, cited by Euronews.

Euronews confirmed that all targeted aircraft ultimately landed safely, with thorough security sweeps revealing no explosive devices on board.

This comes just days after seven European Union (EU) countries reported cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems, causing refrigerator and freezer temperatures to rise sharply and resulting in large quantities of food being spoiled, according to Euronews.

As per the reports, the affected countries are Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Estonia, Luxembourg, Finland and Ireland. The incidents come less than a month after a similar cyberattack affected hundreds of supermarkets in France on October 12. (ANI)

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