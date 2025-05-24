DT
Home / World / EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

US President Donald Trump has said he will recommend a 'straight 50pc tariff on the European Union' from June 1.
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Brussels [Belgium], May 24 (ANI/ WAM): US President Donald Trump has said he will recommend a "straight 50pc tariff on the European Union" from June 1.

In response, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that trade between the European Union and the United States must be guided by mutual respect not threats, after Trump pushed for a 50pc tariff on EU goods.

The European Trade Commissioner wrote in a post on X that the European Commission was fully engaged and committed to securing a deal that worked for both sides.

"The EU Commission remains ready to work in good faith. EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We stand ready to defend our interests," his post read. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

