 Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak : The Tribune India

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro to multi-month lows against the dollar

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Reuters

London, May 25

The euro dropped on Thursday as Europe’s largest economy Germany was confirmed to be in a recession, while the dollar hit a two-month peak, benefitting from safe-haven demand as worries mounted about a US default.

The latest concern was raised by ratings agency Fitch, who put the United States’ “AAA” debt ratings on negative watch, a precursor to a possible downgrade should lawmakers fail to agree to raise the debt limit.

The greenback has paradoxically benefited from demand for safe havens with only a week left for a resolution to slow-moving debt ceiling talks before the June 1 “X-date”, when the Treasury has warned it will be unable to pay all its bills.

“It has been risk-off this week and that has benefitted the dollar generally,” said Stefan Mellin, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe sent the euro to multi-month lows against the dollar.

The latest sign of weakness out of Europe came from Germany, where the economy contracted slightly in the first quarter, and thereby was in recession after negative growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We have seen some divergent cross-Atlantic macro data this week and while Germany is not the euro, the momentum in the economy is stunningly weak,” Danske Bank’s Mellin said, also noting this week’s Ifo and PMI data.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers and is heavily weighted towards the euro, rose as much as 0.3% to 104.16, the highest since March 17.

The euro slipped about 0.2%, enough to refresh a two-month low at $1.0715.

Sterling eased 0.1%, after briefly hitting its weakest since April 3 at $1.2332.

Against the yen, the dollar edged to its strongest since Nov. 30 at 139.705, although was last down 0.1% at 139.345.

The US currency has also been supported by a paring of bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, with the economy proving resilient to the effects of the central bank’s aggressive tightening campaign until now.

US money market traders have trimmed expectations for Fed rate cuts this year to just a quarter point in December, from as much as 75 basis points previously.

They have also ramped up odds for another quarter-point hike in June back to about 1-in-3, after several Fed officials struck hawkish postures recently with consumer inflation still running about twice the 2% target, and the minutes from the latest meeting showing “almost all” policymakers saw upside risks to inflation.

“The market had been very aggressive pricing in rate cuts from the Fed this year. That has changed over the course of the last two weeks which is dollar supportive,” Danske Bank’s Mellin said.

The Chinese yuan renewed a six-month low, dropping to 7.0903 per dollar in the offshore market.

The Asian giant has produced a cascade of disappointing economic indicators, all pointing to dull consumer demand and suggesting a post-pandemic recovery has already run its course.

“The PBoC (People’s Bank of China) showed little intention to defend the (yuan),” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a client note.

He expected the yuan to remain under pressure until the country’s economic data shows improvement or the PBoC takes policy action to stabilise the currency market.

Australia’s dollar has felt the impact of China’s economic weakness acutely due to its close trade ties, slipping to a 6 ½-month low of $0.6523.

The New Zealand dollar was still reeling from the central bank’s shock dovish tilt on Wednesday, which triggered a 2.2% slide. It slid a further 0.4% to hit its lowest since mid-November at $0.6077. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

3
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

4
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals a Bollywood filmmaker ‘needed to see her underwear’

5
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

6
Nation

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

7
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building: Party

8
Nation

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

9
World

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

10
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi travelling in unknown truck without informing Haryana Police is big violation of security rules: Anil Vij

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...

Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it; Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Mercury drops 7 notches in Chandigarh in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore