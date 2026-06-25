Europe, Brazil deepen strategic partnership in critical minerals, defence and technology

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Brazil and the European Union have signalled a new phase in their relationship, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation beyond conventional trade into strategic sectors such as critical minerals, defence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies, as reported by Brasil 247.

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The growing partnership was highlighted during the II European Union-Brazil Investment Forum held at ApexBrasil headquarters in Brasilia, where officials described the Mercosur-European Union trade agreement as a catalyst for deeper economic integration and long-term strategic collaboration.

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According to Brasil 247, the discussions took place against the backdrop of shifting global supply chains, geopolitical uncertainties and rising protectionist tendencies. Leaders from both blocs stressed that the Brazil-EU partnership offers a framework based on stability, trust and shared democratic values.

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ApexBrasil President Laudemir Andre Muller said Brazil's strong economic performance, marked by record export levels and increased foreign investment inflows, has strengthened the country's position as a reliable global partner. He noted that European investments in Brazil are approaching USD 500 billion and could expand significantly in emerging sectors such as data centres, digital connectivity and critical minerals.

A key theme throughout the forum was the creation of integrated value chains capable of generating higher-value industrial output. Jose Pio Borges, chairman of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI), said Brazil and the European Union possess the capacity to jointly develop strategic industries ranging from artificial intelligence to defence manufacturing.

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European Union Ambassador to Brazil Marian Schuegraf described the Mercosur-EU agreement as a landmark opportunity, emphasising that its true success will depend on transforming commitments into concrete investments and industrial projects. She highlighted Brazil's growing importance as a strategic partner for Europe in an increasingly complex global environment.

The focus on critical minerals emerged as a major area of cooperation, with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela underscoring the EU's intention to support not only resource extraction but also local industrial development and technological capabilities.

He announced more than EUR 260 million in funding for the EliaLink submarine internet cable project connecting Brazil and Europe, aimed at enhancing digital connectivity, including in remote parts of the Amazon region.

Brazilian officials also pointed to growing opportunities in defence cooperation, particularly as Europe increases military investments. Participants agreed that the evolving partnership is increasingly centred on technology, industrial resilience, clean energy and economic security, reflecting a broader strategic alignment between Brazil and the European Union. (ANI)

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