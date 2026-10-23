DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Europe cannot defeat Russia strategically, their fearmongering is political schizophrenia": Putin 

"Europe cannot defeat Russia strategically, their fearmongering is political schizophrenia": Putin 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:17 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) confirmed that Moscow is ready to resume trilateral talks on Ukraine, TASS news agency reported, citing an interview with a Vesti journalist.

In the same interview, Putin described Ukraine as a “brotherly nation” and accused Europe of suffering from “political schizophrenia”, further claiming that they keep on fearmongering about a potential war with Russia.

Advertisement

"Europe’s constant fearmongering about prepping for 'war' with Russia 'is some kind of political schizophrenia...Despite Europe’s statements about 'Russian threat', it’s ‘clear they cannot defeat Russia strategically...People who wanted to defeat Russia, in previous centuries, just like now, will realize it’s better to be friends with Russia...It is obvious that nations of Europe do not want to go to war with Russia, and we do not want to go to war with them'," Putin said.

Advertisement

"As far as our negotiations with US administration officials are concerned - yes, we agreed that we are ready to resume our trilateral consultations," he added.

This comes after Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov had already confirmed that talks will resume after November 10. The trilateral meeting includes Ukraine, Russia and the US.

Advertisement

Putin continued, "Today, we’re going to try our best to negotiate and look for solution to the Ukraine conflict. It’s a brotherly nation; latest genetic studies show [Russians and Ukrainians] are ONE people, in fact," he said.

He also took shots at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying his regime treat Ukrainians as "cannon fodder".

"Kiev regime treats Ukrainians like cannon fodder. These people are their citizens who are on frontlines. We see them get picked up off streets…there’s no motivation," he said.

United States special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in high-stakes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

The aim of the meeting was to advance proposals to end the war in Ukraine and establish a pathway towards broader negotiations.

As reported by CNN, the diplomatic outreach came on the heels of Witkoff's Tuesday summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Norway, following which video footage captured the US envoy confirming that reviewing the outcomes of that "productive" Oslo summit remained central to the agenda. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts