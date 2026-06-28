DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Europe on boil as intense heat redraws record books

Europe on boil as intense heat redraws record books

article_Author
Reuters
London, Updated At : 12:44 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Relief Zone People enjoy water sprayed by a police cannon during a heatwave in Berlin, Germany. Reuters
Advertisement

From Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread east, shattering records with temperatures in some areas soaring above 40°C (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Advertisement

Preliminary all-time temperature records were set on Saturday in Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic, and a new mark for the month of June in Switzerland. Similar records have been broken earlier this week in France and Britain.

Advertisement

Scientists said the stifling heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week’s night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago. “This heat isn’t pleasant summer weather. It’s a health crisis,” Katrin Goering-Eckardt, a German federal lawmaker and former leader of the Green Party, said on X. Such was the heat in Berlin, where temperatures climbed to 39°C on Saturday, that police deployed two water cannons across the city to spray mist onto people looking for relief. Saturday’s new preliminary German record of 41.5°C in Möckern-Drewitz in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt topped a record set just the day before of 41.3°C near Saarbruecken on the French border, Germany’s Meteorological Service said. The Danish Meteorological Institute meanwhile reported a 37°C reading north of the city of Aarhus on Saturday, the highest on record since measurements began in 1874.

Advertisement

Preliminary readings in the Czech Republic also showed record temperatures on Saturday afternoon, with 40.8 C measured north of Prague, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said. In Bratislava, authorities recorded the hottest night on record on Friday. In France, temperatures above 40°C have disrupted rail travel and power generation, sparked alcohol bans, suspended classes and postponed outdoor events.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts