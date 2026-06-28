Europe on boil as intense heat redraws record books

From Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread east, shattering records with temperatures in some areas soaring above 40°C (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

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Preliminary all-time temperature records were set on Saturday in Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic, and a new mark for the month of June in Switzerland. Similar records have been broken earlier this week in France and Britain.

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Scientists said the stifling heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week’s night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago. “This heat isn’t pleasant summer weather. It’s a health crisis,” Katrin Goering-Eckardt, a German federal lawmaker and former leader of the Green Party, said on X. Such was the heat in Berlin, where temperatures climbed to 39°C on Saturday, that police deployed two water cannons across the city to spray mist onto people looking for relief. Saturday’s new preliminary German record of 41.5°C in Möckern-Drewitz in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt topped a record set just the day before of 41.3°C near Saarbruecken on the French border, Germany’s Meteorological Service said. The Danish Meteorological Institute meanwhile reported a 37°C reading north of the city of Aarhus on Saturday, the highest on record since measurements began in 1874.

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Preliminary readings in the Czech Republic also showed record temperatures on Saturday afternoon, with 40.8 C measured north of Prague, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said. In Bratislava, authorities recorded the hottest night on record on Friday. In France, temperatures above 40°C have disrupted rail travel and power generation, sparked alcohol bans, suspended classes and postponed outdoor events.