European Commission President pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi, on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the EU Commission President recalled Gandhi's message of 'universal peace' while at Rajghat.

Posting about the visit in a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Recalling Mahatma's message of universal peace. President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen started her India visit with homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat."

Leyen arrived in the national capital earlier today and was welcomed by Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel.

"Elevating the - multifaceted partnership to new heights. President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen arrives in New Delhi for the first visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India. Warmly received with a special welcome by MoS for Health & Family Welfare @AnupriyaSPatel at the airport," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, who will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said they will discuss how to take strategic partnership to the next level.

"Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

This will be President Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. PM Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

An MEA release said that this will be the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and among the first such visits since the start of the mandate of the current European Commission in December 2024 after the European parliamentary elections held in June 2024. (ANI)

