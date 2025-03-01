New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Lodhi Garden in Delhi on Friday. Surrounded by ancient monuments, lush greenery, and vibrant birdlife, she immersed herself in the essence of India's incredible heritage.

In a post on X, the Delegation of the European Union to India stated, "European President @vonderleyen visited Delhi's iconic Lodhi Garden, where history, nature, and culture come together in perfect harmony--a glimpse into India's timeless heritage."

President @vonderleyen visited Delhi’s iconic Lodhi Garden, where history, nature, and culture come together in perfect harmony—a glimpse into India’s timeless heritage!🌿✨#LodhiGarden #HeritageWalk pic.twitter.com/k1udVIYIPB — EU in India (@EU_in_India) February 28, 2025

Ursula von der Leyen was in India on a two-day visit from February 27-28. During her visit, she held delegation-level talks and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Friday.

Ursula von der Leyen on Friday referenced the ongoing unique celestial event to underline the strategic relationship between India and the European Union.

Addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi in the national capital on Friday, Leyen said, "It is the taste of India's legendary hospitality and today is no ordinary day. Europe and India are coming together and as I read in the news, so are the planets. Seven planets in the Solar system come into perfect alignment."

"This is a very outstanding event, and they say that this event signals growth and transformation, and that's exactly the moment we find ourselves in. The planets are aligned, and so are India and Europe," she said.

Terming India as "a like-minded friend," the European Commission President said, "We are the two largest democracies in the world. And under your leadership, Prime Minister, it has been thriving. We are bound by shared convictions and values."

She said that the EU and India are bound by shared convictions and values ranging from resilient supply chains to a shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific and have agreed to work on a new strategic agenda. (ANI)

