DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / European Council and European Commission Presidents to meet PM Modi; discuss trade, security and defence cooperation

European Council and European Commission Presidents to meet PM Modi; discuss trade, security and defence cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium], January 15 (ANI): European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit India to represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for January 27.

Advertisement

The two presidents will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for a summit to consolidate the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen cooperation in key policy areas. Discussions will focus primarily on trade, security and defense, clean transition, and people-to-people cooperation, a EU statement said.

Advertisement

As guests of honour, Presidents Costa and von der Leyen will participate in India's 77th Republic Day Parade celebrations on January 26.

Advertisement

This will mark the first time the leaders of the European Union have attended Republic Day Parade celebrations as guests of honour, signalling the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the EU and India, the statement noted.

The visit of two leaders comes amid negotiations between India and the European Union for a Free Trade Agreement.

Advertisement

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Thursday that as many as 20 out of 24 chapters under the ambitious India-EU FTA have been finalised, with a few issues remaining under ongoing negotiations.

The commerce secretary said both parties are "virtually engaged on a day-to-day basis", and are trying to see if we can meet the timeline before the leaders can meet, he said.

."We have closed 20 out of 24 chapters completely, there are few issues which are still ongoing negotiations, which we are virtually engaged on a day to day basis, and we are trying to see if we can meet the timeline before our leaders can meet," he said.

Agrawal said that both the parties are trying to see that "we can meet that (January Deadline) because that's a good occasion when our leaders are meeting, but we can only make efforts."

"As I told you, coming near is not good enough," he said, however, adding a caveat.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal concluded two-day visit to Brussels earlier this month, marking a step forward in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts