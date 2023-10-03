European diplomats meet in Kyiv to back Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies

Kyiv, October 2

Some of Europe’s top diplomats gathered in Kyiv on Monday in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States over the 19-month-old war.

A pro-Russian candidate won an election in Slovakia and the US Congress has left Ukraine war aid out of its spending Bill.

European Union foreign ministers converged on the Ukrainian capital for an unannounced informal meeting that officials said would review the bloc’s support for Ukraine and discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposed peace formula.

EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said the foreign ministers’ first joint meeting outside EU borders signalled that the 27-nation bloc’s support is “unwavering”, and underscored the European Union’s commitment to Ukraine.

The United States, the EU and the United Kingdom have provided massive military and financial support to Ukraine, enabling it to stand up to Kremlin’s attack.

The assistance is crucial for Ukraine’s weakened economy and has so far been open-ended.

But uncertainty has set in over how long Kyiv’s allies will keep sending it aid worth billions of dollars (euros).

US President Joe Biden on Sunday reassured allies of continued US financial support for the war effort, after Congress averted a government shutdown by adopting a short-term funding package that dropped assistance for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Many US lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing more difficult as the war grinds on.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine held discussions with representatives of both parties in the US Congress to ensure more help will arrive.

“The decision was taken as it was, but we are now working with both sides of the Congress to make sure that it does not repeat again under any circumstances,” Kuleba said. “The question is whether what happens in the US Congress last weekend is an incident or a system. I think it was an incident,” he added. — AP

US aware what is at stake in Ukraine We don’t feel that the US support has been shattered because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister

#Europe #Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA